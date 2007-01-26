Foxconn take 'Best Internal<br>Processes' by outsourcing OEMs

In a survey made by VentureOutsource EMS provider Foxconn has been rated highest for 'best internal processes' by OEM company managers and executives currently outsourcing electronics product design and manufacture.

Other electronics contract manufacturing and ODM companies Foxconn was up against in the survey include: Solectron, Flextronics, Compal, Celestica, Jabil Circuit, Benchmark Electronics, Plexus, Nam Tai Electronics, Asustek, Sanmina-SCI, Elcoteq, Wistron. More than 500 industry respondents took part in this survey.

