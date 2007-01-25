SMT & Inspection | January 25, 2007
Valor Appoints New European President
Valor Computerized Systems Ltd has appointed Stephan Häfele as the new president of its European operations, Valor Computerized Systems NV.
Stephan Häfele joins Valor from simulation software company Sigma-C Software AG, where he was responsible for strategic accounts and European sales. Prior to this role Stephan held various sales and key account management positions at GSI Lumonics Inc. and Orbotech. He started his career as an independent sales representative for Valor, EIE Systems and ETEC in Central Europe.
Commenting on the appointment, Ofer Shofman, CEO at Valor, said “We are very pleased to welcome Stephan to the Valor management team. His proven track record and experience in the PCB electronics industry will be a tremendous asset, and strengthen our European organization. We start 2007 with a strong order book, an expanded team, and new next-generation assembly solutions being launched this year. We are well positioned to penetrate new markets and realize the company's aggressive growth strategy."
Former president of Valor European operations, David Bengal, has moved into a corporate role as Valor's Vice President of Marketing.
