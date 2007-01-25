Scanfil axe 183 in Finland

Finland based EMS-provider Scanfil plc will initiate statutory employer-employee negotiations concerning its Äänekoski and Oulu plants, Group administration and the salaried employees of its Sievi units due to production and financial reasons and business restructuring.

To make the company more competitive and cost-effective, there are plans to relocate the remaining production activities of the Oulu plant and the production activities from the Äänekoski plant to the Group's other plants. Since demand and production continue to concentrate on developing markets and lower-cost countries, operations in Finland need to be adapted to take account of the market situation. With respect to Group administration and the salaried employees of the Sievi units, this means the reorganisation of operations in order to improve efficiency.



The negotiations will apply to a total of 183 persons. Potential effects on the employees will become clearer during the negotiations. The representatives of the various personnel groups were invited to the negotiations today, on 25 January 2007.