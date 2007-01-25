Soldertec invest in Dage XiDAT X-ray system

Soldertec Global is the first UK customer to have taken delivery of the new Dage XiDAT digital X-ray inspection system with a 2 mega pixel camera.

The XiDAT 2.0 image acquisition system is capable of capturing and displaying a 2 mega pixel image at a full 30 frames per second on a 24" monitor.



The XiDAT X-ray inspection system is capable of handling over 50% more data (pixels) per frame compared to the previous XiDAT 1.3 system and is 20% faster in real time, allowing users to 'see the benefit'. The enhanced image is presented in full resolution on a wide screen 24" monitor (1900 x 1200 pixels), compared to 1600 x 1200 together with all the user-friendly controls. It is the result of 6 to 9 months of research and development.



According to Tom Perrett, Marketing Manager at Soldertec Global: “This new system will significantly improve our inspection capabilities. With the superior image quality of the new XiDAT 2.0 image acquisition system and V12 Image Wizard software, this Dage system represents the most advanced X-ray inspection system available in the electronics industry. It is going to be of immense benefit to customers who use our BGA inspection service."



This equipment adds to the growing capabilities of Soldertec Global, which provides a full range of technical support for the electronics sector. Soldertec Global is an authority on the implementation of lead-free soldering technology and RoHS compliance screening. The laboratories offer a comprehensive range of analytical techniques providing solutions to diverse issues and problems. These can be investigated at one facility through a single contact point.