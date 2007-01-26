PCB | January 26, 2007
GPV signs contract with Thales
Denmark based PCB supplier GPV has signed a contract with Thales Nederland about deliveries to the Danish Navy's new patrol ships.
GPV has signed a contract with the Dutch part of the Thales group about the production of modules for radar systems to the Royal Danish Navy's new patrol ships. To begin with, the contract covers modules for the Danish vessels but it can be extended to also cover modules for other countries.
The order is in the range of EUR 15 million and covers complete and tested solutions from GPV's three divisions: Electronics, Mechanics and Printed Circuit Board comprising modules for the vessels' multifunction radar APAR (forward) and SMART-L (stern).
" We've worked with Thales Nederland for a number of years and we're very pleased that our collaboration has now resulted in this long-term contract", says Jørgen K. Hansen, CEO of GPV A/S.
Thales Nederland entered the agreement to deliver radar systems to the Royal Danish Navy in December 2006.
"Our contract with Thales Nederland marks yet another important step for GPV and contributes to consolidate GPV's position as a supplier to the defense industries. GPV's production of the modules will begin in 2007/08 and is expected to be finalised in 2011/12", says Jørgen K. Hansen, CEO, GPV A/S.
The new patrol ships will be built by Odense Steel Shipyard Ltd. for delivery between 2010 and 2012. The building phase will begin in 2008.
The order is in the range of EUR 15 million and covers complete and tested solutions from GPV's three divisions: Electronics, Mechanics and Printed Circuit Board comprising modules for the vessels' multifunction radar APAR (forward) and SMART-L (stern).
" We've worked with Thales Nederland for a number of years and we're very pleased that our collaboration has now resulted in this long-term contract", says Jørgen K. Hansen, CEO of GPV A/S.
Thales Nederland entered the agreement to deliver radar systems to the Royal Danish Navy in December 2006.
"Our contract with Thales Nederland marks yet another important step for GPV and contributes to consolidate GPV's position as a supplier to the defense industries. GPV's production of the modules will begin in 2007/08 and is expected to be finalised in 2011/12", says Jørgen K. Hansen, CEO, GPV A/S.
The new patrol ships will be built by Odense Steel Shipyard Ltd. for delivery between 2010 and 2012. The building phase will begin in 2008.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments