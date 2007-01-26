GPV signs contract with Thales

Denmark based PCB supplier GPV has signed a contract with Thales Nederland about deliveries to the Danish Navy's new patrol ships.

GPV has signed a contract with the Dutch part of the Thales group about the production of modules for radar systems to the Royal Danish Navy's new patrol ships. To begin with, the contract covers modules for the Danish vessels but it can be extended to also cover modules for other countries.



The order is in the range of EUR 15 million and covers complete and tested solutions from GPV's three divisions: Electronics, Mechanics and Printed Circuit Board comprising modules for the vessels' multifunction radar APAR (forward) and SMART-L (stern).



" We've worked with Thales Nederland for a number of years and we're very pleased that our collaboration has now resulted in this long-term contract", says Jørgen K. Hansen, CEO of GPV A/S.



Thales Nederland entered the agreement to deliver radar systems to the Royal Danish Navy in December 2006.



"Our contract with Thales Nederland marks yet another important step for GPV and contributes to consolidate GPV's position as a supplier to the defense industries. GPV's production of the modules will begin in 2007/08 and is expected to be finalised in 2011/12", says Jørgen K. Hansen, CEO, GPV A/S.



The new patrol ships will be built by Odense Steel Shipyard Ltd. for delivery between 2010 and 2012. The building phase will begin in 2008.