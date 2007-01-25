AT&S increase sales and earnings

Austrian based PCB producer AT&S generated sales of EUR 358m (up 28%) in the first nine months of financial 2006/07, and earnings of EUR 26.5m (up 32%).

With revenues of EUR 358m and earnings of more than EUR 26.5m for the nine months, AT&S confirms success of growth strategy.



In the third quarter, sales were EUR 125m, up 32%, compared with the same period last year, and the earnings of EUR 8.2m were up 74%.



As already announced beginning of January, the third quarter would even have been better without the unforeseen weakness in the loading.



“We focus on the highest end of the technology for mobile phones and this did not help us

recently. But we are sure that on the longer run this strategy will prove to be successful", explains Harald Sommerer, CEO of AT&S.