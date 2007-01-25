Baltic EMS provider has new owner strategy

SO Elektronik, which is the Swedish major majority owner in Estonian based EMS-provider AL Elektronik, has bought the minority ownership in the company from the Estonian owner and CEO Andres Leedo.

Through this deal AL Electronic is now 100% owned by SO Elektronik. The company has also appointed Mr. Björn Stegfeldt as their new chairman of the board.



AL Electronic has recently moved to its new plant in Tallinn. The company has recently appointed Toomas Reinart as production manager for the plant. 90% of AL Electronic customers are based in Denmark and in Sweden.