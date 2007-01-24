Jaltek acquires Wavesight

UK based EMS-provider Jaltek Group has made an agreement under which it will acquire Milton Keynes based Wavesight.

The acquisition confirms that Jaltek is on course with its build out of an expertise portfolio targeted to provide added value to its growing client base.



With Wavesight in the Jaltek Group, Jaltek can further expand its service offering to clients to include established world-class expertise in RF design, test and build. In tandem, Wavesight's customer base will gain access to Jaltek's extensive, multi-centred manufacturing, PCB design and software design capabilities. As part of the Jaltek umbrella of companies, Wavesight will continue to trade under its own name and maintain its management and team structure.



Wavesight has, since its inception, specialised in servicing the evolving infrastructure marketplace with an array of outdoor, ruggedised, point to point, multipoint & mobile wireless infrastructure solutions for the secure transmission of data, voice and video. Wavesight's technology serves a variety of application needs from last mile access to video surveillance to mobile access and has proven itself to be reliable with more than 3000 deployments installed across Europe, Asia & North America.