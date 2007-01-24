PKC partners with Speedline

Speedline has announced that PKC Electronics has chosen the Electrovert OmniFlex 10 reflow oven, the MPM Accela printer, and the Electrovert VectraElite wave soldering system for their two new production lines in Finland and Russia.

As part of this increase in capacity, PKC worked with Speedline on a project to jointly develop an innovative center board support (CBS) system for the ovens.



Three OmniFlex 10 ovens were purchased in 2006 to provide additional capability at facilities in Kostomuksha, Russia and Raahe, Finland.



Kyösti Saarijärvi, the Principle Engineering Manager at PKC, worked closely with the engineering team at Electrovert to design a conveyor system for the OmniFlex that suit`s their product mix.





