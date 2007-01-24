LCD-panels soon cheaper<br>to buy then to produce

At the end of 2006 and the second quarter of 2007, the global LCD-TV market is expected to reach bottom line for the demand of 17 inch and 19 inch LCD panels.

Therefore LCD producers have reduced their prices on LCD panels. However it looks like the demand for 17 inch and 19 inch LCD panels are still very low so the companies needs to reduce their prices even more. This will lead to that the production costs will be lower than the selling price, Nordic Hardware reports.