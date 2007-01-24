Neonode to list on Nasdaq

US-based SBE, Inc. and Neonode, Inc., a privately-held, Swedish mobile handset developer, announced today the execution of a definitive merger agreement.

Although the exact number of shares to be issued in the merger will be determined at closing according to a formula contained in the merger agreement, it is currently estimated that SBE will issue approximately 57 million shares of its common stock in exchange for outstanding shares of Neonode common stock and will assume options and warrants exercisable for approximately 17 million additional shares of SBE common stock. It is expected that the current board of directors of Neonode will become the board of directors of SBE upon the closing.



SBE expects to complete the transaction in its second fiscal quarter, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement. In addition to customary closing conditions, the transaction is subject to the approval of the SBE and Neonode stockholders and a reverse split of SBE's outstanding common stock. The number of shares referenced above is presented on a pre-split basis. After the merger is completed, the combined company's headquarters will be in Stockholm, Sweden, where Neonode's corporate headquarters and research and development activities are located. The combined company's stock is expected to continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market.