TTI wins Vishay award

In appreciation of best overall revenue growth and geographical coverage, Vishay Europe honoured TTI Europe with its European Sales Distribution Award.

Erich Schädlich, Vishay's worldwide Executive VP Sales and Corporate Marketing commented: we are proud of our distribution network and its capability to adjust quickly and positively to on-going market developments. Whether we are discussing new products, technical and logistics know-how, or geographical requirements, Vishay`s broad product portfolio enables both broadline and specialist distributors to compete successfully on the worldwide stage. "



The fruitful relationship in Europe between TTI and Vishay is the continuation of a very successful worldwide cooperation which began over 30 years ago in the USA. A delighted Glyn Dennehy, VP & Managing Director TTI Europe, commented: “Vishay is one of our key franchises. We work together in partnership with all our leading suppliers to develop new business opportunities and ensure that our customers design-in the best available product.



The award was held during Electronica 2006. The award is a unique piece of handmade art created from ceramic and black slate, decorated with a PCB. Artist Reinhard Wiedenbeck works in Germany's 'Porcelain City', Selb in North Bavaria – also the home town and European Headquarters of Vishay.