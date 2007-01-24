NXP to establish analysis centre in Taiwan

Dutch semi firm will establish what it claims as Asia's first and NXP's second die-level failure analysis center in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, in March.

By working closely with NXP's failure analysis center and R&D team in Europe, the new center will undertake inoperative IC analysis for faster customers' services in Asia. Furthermore, NXP will establish a product test and development center in Taipei.



NXP will invest approximately US$6 million for talent development and advance facility upgrades within its existing testing assembly site. By 2007, the centre will be equipped with a team of 150 semiconductor designers and analysts. The Asia market represents approximately 66% of NXP's sales revenues.

