EBV Electronics Supplier of the Year 2004

Kitron presented yesterday aftornoon at the headquarter in Oslo that EBV Electronics has been annouced "Supplier of the year 2004".

Due to outstanding perfomance towards Kitron`s production sites in Norway, Sweden and Litauania, EBV Elektronik has been awarded “The Electronics Supplier of the year 2004”.



EBV was the best distributor based on these criteria`s: Quality, Delivery precision, Service Creativity, Cancellation terms, EDI, Packing and invoicing, with more.