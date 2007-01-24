Elcoteq to expand Mexican plant

According to Mitch Schoch, vice president of sales and marketing for Elcoteq Americas, the company is currently planning to expand the facility in Juarez.

The Juarez facility builds set-top boxes, a growing market for Elcoteq. In Ecoteq's other plant in Mexico, the Monterrey facility assemble cell phones, which account for 80 percent of the company's revenue worldwide.

