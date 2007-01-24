Kitron name new Marketing Boss

EMS provider Kitron has hired Mr. Johannes Lind as its new Sales- and Marketing Director for Kitron's Swedish division.

Johannes will lead Kitron's effort to strengthen its presence on the Swedish market.



Lind has experience from leadership in international technology and medical oriented companies. He has worked as director for Purchasing, for Nobel Biocare, Flextronics International and Proton Care Tech.

