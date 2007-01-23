Solectron land NCR contract

NCR has awarded a five-year contract to Solectron to manufacture the company's ATMs and payment solutions in the Americas and its self-checkout systems globally.

As part of its recently announced global manufacturing realignment, NCR will transfer its Americas manufacturing to Solectron's sites in Columbia, S.C., Guadalajara, Mexico and Jaguariuna, Brazil by the end of 2007.



Solectron has been producing and assembling Teradata data warehouse servers as well as providing systems integration for NCR's Teradata Division for seven years.

