Lloyd Doyle open Taiwan base

Lloyd Doyle announces the opening of a brand new base in Taiwan. This is at the demonstration centre of their distributor Sigmatek located in Tao Yuan City.

The new centre houses an IBIS solder bump inspection system which is available for customer demonstration and benchmarking. The IBIS system represents a breakthrough in inspecting and measuring bump parameters both accurately and at high speed giving manufacturers the capability for 100% inspection of solder bumps on chip carriers rather than only being able to measure them under laboratory conditions. IBIS is capable of scanning 3000 devices per hour and reporting on solder bump height, circularity, co-planarity and volume.



Sigmatek is a supplier of electronics assembly equipment and consumables to Taiwan, China and other regions in Asia; they have a high profile and strong sales presence in the region. The company services all major electronics facilities, front-end wafer manufacturers, back-end IC packaging assembly houses and SMT manufacturing.

