Nemerix integrated in Wireless GPS Receiver

NemeriX, a Swiss fabless semiconductor company specialising in ultra low power semiconductors and solutions for GPS and location-based services, today announced that TransystemInc., has incorporated NemeriX's GPS chipsets into its i-Blue Wireless GPS Receiver.

The i-Blue Model 727 is a portable GPS receiver that sits on the dashboard of automobiles, and connects to laptops or PDAs via Bluetooth technology to provide comprehensive LBS services. Its performance is enhanced by NemeriX's 42 channel architecture, which delivers GPS time-to-first-fix times in cold start mode. The i-Blue 727 model features the NemeriX NJ2020 hosted GPS baseband processor.



"We've selected the NemeriX baseband processors for a number of reasons, including minimal power requirements," said Casber Hsiao, Director of Sales & Marketing for Transystem, Inc.