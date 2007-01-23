Invotec invest in imaging platform from Olec

Giga Solutions Ltd. a distributor of Olec has announced that Invotec Group has purchased three accutray systems with Hybrid Collimation for use in its multi-plant operation in England.

Mr Tim Tatton, Operational Director at Invotec said, “The purchase of the AccuTray systems demonstrates Invotec Group's commitment to investing in technical capability & lead time reductions at both the Blackburn & Tamworth facilities. The Solder Mask unit for Tamworth complements the high capability already achieved with LDI exposure of outer circuits. The Blackburn units will give the enhanced fine line capability & registration benefits of Hybrid collimation with AccuTray for the higher volume requirements of the Blackburn facility in both outer circuits & solder mask".

