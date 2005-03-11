Electronics Production | March 11, 2005
More Than 10,000 converge at APEX, the Designers Summit, ECWC 10
IPC – Association Connecting Electronics Industries® announced that this year’s event, which combined IPC Printed Circuits Expo, APEX, the Designers Summit, and Electronic Circuits World Convention 10, attracted 6,000 attendees.
The shows, held February 24-26, 2005, experienced five percent growth in attendee participation, attracting a total of 10,900 exhibitor personnel and attendee professionals.
The three-day event, held in the Anaheim Convention Center, featured 484 exhibitors in a “sold-out” 159,150 net square feet of exhibit space. The professional development courses welcomed 1,400 participants and 1,200 people attended the Electronic Circuits World Convention technical conference. Free forums, poster presentations, and the Designers Summit were also well received. Also, this year’s Interconnect Manufacturing Services (IMS) / Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Presidents Management and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Management Council meetings continued to draw strong numbers, with a total of 110 senior level managers in attendance.
Exhibitors were delighted with the number of attendees and their need for new equipment. Scott Wischoffer, Applications Engineering & Marketing Manager, Fuji America Corporation, commented, “It was a great show due to the excitement in the industry over buying new equipment. We had a lot of people in our booth who need new equipment soon, not just ‘tire kickers.’ We introduced several new pieces of equipment and got a good response. It was very encouraging. As always, APEX brought in the top decision makers.”
“We are excited by the industry’s response to this event. From attendees to exhibitors, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Denny McGuirk, IPC president. “Tradeshows fill a vital role in allowing buyers to see, test, and compare equipment and offerings from different suppliers and that’s where this event really does well. It was also responsible for an extraordinary amount of technical interchange. If people want to go where the industry is, they need to come to this show.”
Underscoring McGuirk’s point, Dr. Paul Wang of Sun Microsystems noted: “The poster sessions and conference were a great combination of different topics and technologies – embedded components, new materials for lead free, mechanical stress, outsourcing trends, new packaging – and it was all information that I needed to know. APEX is always extremely well organized and it’s great to learn in the technical sessions and then talk to the suppliers right there at the show.”
Next year’s co-located show will take place in Anaheim, Calif., at the Anaheim Convention Center.
The three-day event, held in the Anaheim Convention Center, featured 484 exhibitors in a “sold-out” 159,150 net square feet of exhibit space. The professional development courses welcomed 1,400 participants and 1,200 people attended the Electronic Circuits World Convention technical conference. Free forums, poster presentations, and the Designers Summit were also well received. Also, this year’s Interconnect Manufacturing Services (IMS) / Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Presidents Management and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Management Council meetings continued to draw strong numbers, with a total of 110 senior level managers in attendance.
Exhibitors were delighted with the number of attendees and their need for new equipment. Scott Wischoffer, Applications Engineering & Marketing Manager, Fuji America Corporation, commented, “It was a great show due to the excitement in the industry over buying new equipment. We had a lot of people in our booth who need new equipment soon, not just ‘tire kickers.’ We introduced several new pieces of equipment and got a good response. It was very encouraging. As always, APEX brought in the top decision makers.”
“We are excited by the industry’s response to this event. From attendees to exhibitors, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Denny McGuirk, IPC president. “Tradeshows fill a vital role in allowing buyers to see, test, and compare equipment and offerings from different suppliers and that’s where this event really does well. It was also responsible for an extraordinary amount of technical interchange. If people want to go where the industry is, they need to come to this show.”
Underscoring McGuirk’s point, Dr. Paul Wang of Sun Microsystems noted: “The poster sessions and conference were a great combination of different topics and technologies – embedded components, new materials for lead free, mechanical stress, outsourcing trends, new packaging – and it was all information that I needed to know. APEX is always extremely well organized and it’s great to learn in the technical sessions and then talk to the suppliers right there at the show.”
Next year’s co-located show will take place in Anaheim, Calif., at the Anaheim Convention Center.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments