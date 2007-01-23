Cicor appoints new CEO

Swiss based Cicor Technologies is expanding and strengthening its management team and adjusting its organizational structure to the demands it faces.

In line with group development plans, current CEO Robert Demuth is taking on wider strategic responsibilities. At the start of May, Lucas A. Grolimund takes over responsibility for operational management as the group's new CEO.



Having graduated as an electrical engineer from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology and with an MBA from INSEAD Fontainebleau, Lucas A. Grolimund brings solid technical expertise and proven management experience to his new role. His career took him after his studies to McKinsey and then to Gate Gourmet where, as CFO and Member of the Executive Board, he played a major role in the company's development. For the last three years he has been CEO of Schlatter, where he managed the turnaround of this listed Swiss manufacturing group.



He is scheduled to take over as CEO of Cicor Technologies Group at the start of May 2007. Robert Demuth has done much to build up Cicor Technologies and has managed the group during an important period of growth and integration. As an executive member of the Board of Directors he will continue to push forward the group's growth, organically and through acquisitions.