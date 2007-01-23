Ericsson to invest in India

Ericsson will invest $100 million per year in India for the next five years with an option to enhance it depending upon the growth in the telecom sector.

“We will be investing $100 million annually for the next five years. The figure could go up depending upon the growth in the sector," said Mats Granryd, Managing Director, Ericsson India,



Ericsson's Global CEO, Carl-Henric Svanberg said: “Indian telecom market has grown more than double in last five years and we have a lot of activity here."