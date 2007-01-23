HP to open lab in Russia

Hewlett-Packard plans to open a research lab in Russia to develop advanced technologies for managing information.The new centre HP Labs Russia, will be located in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The company is seeking a director and staff for the new lab. The Russian lab will hire a few researchers at first and grow to “a couple of dozen" scientists. Scientists in Russia will collaborate on projects with local universities, other research centres and customers, with a focus on developing ways to manage information, local media reports.

