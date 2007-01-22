Barric appoints European sales boss

UK based company Barric which is a contract embedded system manufacturer, has appointed Mike Bayley as director of business development and marketing.

Mr. Baylay has worked at Barric for over 20 years having held several senior technical positions. His appointment is a part of Barric's current growth strategy and is intended to help Barric ensure that existing customers continue to receive the high quality of service for which Barric has become known, as well as winning new customers across Europe.



"Mike's experience with surface mount and BGA technology is extensive and his understanding of industry issues such as lead-free regulations, procurement and quality systems makes him an ideal person to take on the critical role of managing the relationships we have with our customers," said Karl Hain, Managing Director of Barric.



Barric are based in Diss, Norfolk and currently manufacture products for customers as far away as the US. One of Barric's recent projects seems to confirm that there is a trend emerging whereby European manufacturers are starting to bring projects back to Europe from locations of low wage economies, embedded computing design reports.