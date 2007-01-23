Pascall win orders in excess of $1,000,000

Emrise has announced that its subsidiary, Pascall Electronics Ltd., has received year-end orders worth in excess of $1 million for its range of in-flight-entertainment products.

This brings 2006 orders to more than $6 million, representing a growth of 87% over the previous year's bookings of $3.2 million. During 2006, Pascall expanded its presence in the IFE marketplace from its base of power supplies to now include its RF devices and the integration of both power supplies and RF devices into complete chassis and turnkey subsystem assemblies especially for new multimedia IFE systems and GSM communications systems.

