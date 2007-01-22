TTI awarded in the Murata's European network

At the recent Electronica exhibition in Munich, TTI Europe was presented with an award marking its status as one of Murata's top ranking European distributors.

Receiving the award on behalf of the passives, connectors and electromechanical specialist distributor, European VP and Managing Director, Glyn Dennehy commented: “Our policy of focusing on leading brands and working with them to develop new business has been very successful. Andy Kerr, TTI's internal dedicated Murata champion, has worked with his team to co-ordinate specific programs between our two companies throughout all European countries and establish shared objectives and initiatives with targets by product, application and customers. We have supported this with a broad and deep stocking policy, plus an inventory management system that contributes to TTI achieving greater than 99% on time, right first time customer shipments."



