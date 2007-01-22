Cookson to close Wrexham factory

Cookson Group has announced 80 job losses among a fundamental restructuring of its manufacturing operation which includes the closure of its Wrexham factory and the majority of its Birmingham stamping operation both of which will transfer to Thailand.

The company said it is proposing a fundamental restructuring of its manufacturing business which has continued to suffer from weakening demand in the industry overall and increasing competition from low-cost imports.



Certain other products will increasingly be sourced from the group's US-based precious metals business and its Dublin sales office will close, with the Irish market being served direct from the UK as well as through a local distributor.

