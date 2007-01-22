Perlos worries Finland Government

Finland's Prime Minister Matti Vanhanen is concern after the announcement that the Finish EMS provider Perlos will lay-off workers in Joensuu, Finland.

Mr. Vanhanen said that the region Joensuu and Kontiolax needs to attract new companies to establish in the area. And that the region should look for companies which are interested in growing in the region. The region needs good projects and companies which will employ a lot of workers.

