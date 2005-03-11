Collaborative project, Prosyd, for chip making technology

IBM, several European universities and companies and the EU have made collaborative investments in chip making technology.

The main reason for the joint project is to find technologies to improve chip making productivity and shorting time-to-market. PSL, based on the Sugar language from IBM, is a language for assertion specification and complex modeling. This is the core in the project.



"The new IBM tools incorporate the use of the PSL standard, which together with advanced algorithms is opening up new directions in formal verification of larger designs," said Moshe Molcho, manager of IBM's Haifa Development Lab.



The tools will be offered across the Europe by IBM Engineering & Technology Services (ET&S).



"We foresee ample innovations in chip design and verification made possible using the property-based design and verification techniques enabled by Prosyd," Dieter Muenk, general manager of E&TS for IBM in Europe.







