Electronics Production | January 21, 2007
Fabless suppliers captured 20%<br>of Worldwide IC Market in 2006
According to data in IC Insights' newly released 2007 edition of The McClean Report, A Complete Analysis and Forecast of the Integrated Circuit Industry, fabless IC suppliers secured 20% of worldwide IC sales in 2006, an increase from just under 10% of the total IC market in 2000.
According to data in IC Insights' newly released 2007 edition of The McClean Report, A Complete Analysis and Forecast of the Integrated Circuit Industry, fabless IC suppliers secured 20% of worldwide IC sales in 2006, an increase from just under 10% of the total IC market in 2000.
Moreover, IC Insights forecasts that, in 2011, fabless IC companies will command at least 25% of the total IC market, especially as large companies like LSI Logic and Agere continue to become fabless, or fab-lite, over the next few years.
Unlike the relatively close annual market growth relationship between fabless IC suppliers and foundries, fabless IC company sales growth versus worldwide IC market growth has typically been very different. According to the new edition of The McClean Report, fabless IC suppliers in total increased their sales by 16% in 2006, 7 points greater than the overall IC market growth rate of 9%. Historically, fabless company IC sales growth rates have been much better, or the declines less severe, than those registered in the overall IC market.
From 1998 through 2006, the worldwide IC market displayed a 9% average annual growth rate. In contrast, total IC sales from the fabless IC companies during this same timeframe increased at almost three times this rate and registered a very strong 25% CAGR. As a result of this trend, fabless IC company sales increased almost 6X from 1998 to 2006 (from $7.3 billion to $42.3 billion) whereas the total IC market increased only 93% in this same timeperiod (from $109.1 billion to $211.0 billion).
Given the big disparity in the 1998-2006 CAGRs between the fabless IC suppliers and the IDMs (integrated device manufacturers), it comes as little surprise that fabless IC companies are quickly increasing their share of the total IC market. Overall, fabless IC suppliers, and the IC foundries that serve them, are becoming a larger force in the total IC industry.
Moreover, IC Insights forecasts that, in 2011, fabless IC companies will command at least 25% of the total IC market, especially as large companies like LSI Logic and Agere continue to become fabless, or fab-lite, over the next few years.
Unlike the relatively close annual market growth relationship between fabless IC suppliers and foundries, fabless IC company sales growth versus worldwide IC market growth has typically been very different. According to the new edition of The McClean Report, fabless IC suppliers in total increased their sales by 16% in 2006, 7 points greater than the overall IC market growth rate of 9%. Historically, fabless company IC sales growth rates have been much better, or the declines less severe, than those registered in the overall IC market.
From 1998 through 2006, the worldwide IC market displayed a 9% average annual growth rate. In contrast, total IC sales from the fabless IC companies during this same timeframe increased at almost three times this rate and registered a very strong 25% CAGR. As a result of this trend, fabless IC company sales increased almost 6X from 1998 to 2006 (from $7.3 billion to $42.3 billion) whereas the total IC market increased only 93% in this same timeperiod (from $109.1 billion to $211.0 billion).
Given the big disparity in the 1998-2006 CAGRs between the fabless IC suppliers and the IDMs (integrated device manufacturers), it comes as little surprise that fabless IC companies are quickly increasing their share of the total IC market. Overall, fabless IC suppliers, and the IC foundries that serve them, are becoming a larger force in the total IC industry.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments