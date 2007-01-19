China RoHS one step further EU

The RoHS requirements in China are stricter and are based on a different principle than the self declaration concept in the European Union.

The introduction of RoHS legislation in China on 1 March 2007 will mark a new chapter in the RoHS age. There are several differences between the European and the Chinese approach to this matter.



The first major difference between the European and Chinese approach to RoHS is the special marking that Chinese products will have to bear starting with the first day on which the RoHS laws come into force.



In the European Union products can be introduced to the market without special markings and conformity verifications even after July 2006. Another difference that will be implemented at a later date is the testing in government accredited laboratories of all E&E products. Thus the Chinese RoHS legislation requirements are stricter than the European concept.



The Chinese Ministry of the Information Industry (MII) will supervise the implementation of RoHS, which applies to all products manufactured in China for the Chinese or foreign markets and to imported products. The items included in the “Electronics Information Products" (EIP) category are subject to this law as are all other products listed by the Chinese Compulsory Product Certification Scheme (CCC).



The first step of RoHS implementation will be the marking of all E&E products and supplying of all the necessary information by manufacturers and importers. The standard marking of a product is to be published by the Chinese authorities by March 2007 and it could include the information presented in the table. The second step in Chinese RoHS implementation will be the testing of all E&E products. Step two is still under debate and it will depend on the final definition of the Chinese RoHS. Also the list of all EIP products that RoHS applies to must be finalised. CCC will play a major role in keeping to the Chinese RoHS implementation calendar.



However considering all these special requirements there could be substantial delays in the

implementation of RoHS in China. SGS E&E is the worldwide leader in RoHS testing, with 24 accredited RoHS labs worldwide and 1 000 specialists in RoHS certification. Dipl. Ing. (FH) Heiko Schmidt.