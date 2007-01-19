Eurocircuits increase RoHS-capacity

Eurocircuits has announced the completion of a new automatic electroless nickel-gold line to meet increasing demand for the RoHS-compliant surface finish.

In a user-survey more than 55% of customers preferred electroless nickel-gold to electroless silver or HAL. The new line forms part of a €5,000,000 investment in new production capacity over the last two years to meet the demand for Eurocircuits' online prototype and small-series PCB services, currently growing at over 40% per year.

