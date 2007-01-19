DNS to make investments in DNS UK

DNS intends to make significant investments in its recent acquisition, DNS UK, formerly the distribution arm of InTechnology.

Kurt Schoeffer, managing director of DNSint.com, the European subsidiary of US distribution giant Arrow, told CRN “In terms of storage and security, InTechnology fitted very well. The chemistry between our two firms was excellent". Schoeffer said the mid-term goal was to replicate DNS's vendor portfolio within the UK division.



Schoeffer refused to be drawn on mounting speculation that DNS is on the verge of acquiring security distributor Noxs, but said DNS plans to “continue being a consolidator".



Former Chief operating officer at InTechnology Steve Pearce, will become managing director of DNS UK. Pearce told CRN: “We had a very successful run as InTechnology, but it started investing more in managed services at the expense of distribution. “With this acquisition, Arrow is really moving the goalposts in distribution. It is going to be interesting to see how the market reacts."