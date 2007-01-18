New sales & marketing manager at COMET

COMET has appointed Frank Klabunde to head of global sales and marketing for their FEINFOCUS business unit.

Mr. Klabunde will be responsible for all sales and marketing activities for the FEINFOCUS product line. This appointment reflects COMET's commitment to strengthening the company's presence in the global NDT market. Mr. Klabunde will be operating from the FEINFOCUS facility in Garbsen, Germany.





Mr. Klabunde joins COMET with many years of experience, holding various engineering and sales positions. Previously, he was the semiconductor market manager for a component company, where he was responsible for sales, major accounts, marketing, and products.



Prior to that, Mr. Klabunde was a process engineer, manufacturing MOCVD systems for LED and laser production.