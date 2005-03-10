Compeq to drop Flip-Chips

According to sources quoted by PCB007, Taiwan-based PCB maker Compeq Manufacturing is planning to drop out of the flip-chip market.

Compeq recently informed its customers to seek other suppliers for flip-chip substrate, said the sources.



As the first company to support government’s policies in developing high-tech industries, Compeq Manufacturing Co., LTD. is established in Taoyuan Taiwan since August 1973. Compeq’s European headquarter is located in Stone Staffs, UK.