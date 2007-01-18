German Chip Market down in 2006

ZVEI has reported for the month of December 2006 that the semiconductor turnover is substantially below than November 2006.

The forecast from ZVEI shows that the market for semiconductor was 6% lower than for the same month previous year. The dynamics of discrete modules, opto-electronics and sensors weakened in December. The current strength of the Euro has contributed to the changed figures. Turnover for the year 2006 in Germany were reduced by 3%. The receipt of orders was slightly less for December 2006 compared to November 2006. Expectations for 2007 are still positive. The Book-To-Bill-Ratio, an indicator of the medium-term trend, at 1.01% was a slight improvement in the past month.

