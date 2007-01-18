Sony Ericsson tightens<br>Taiwanese co-ops

After Sony Ericsson unveiled its 2006 results sources at Taiwan handset component makers said that Sony Ericsson expected to push the company to strengthen its cooperation with Taiwan-based handset makers by outsourcing the production of mid-range models to local makers.

Sony Ericsson is expected to demanding their EMS-providers to focus on slim designs as well as adding multimedia functions to the handsets. According to sources, Sony Ericsson has placed orders for four new models with Taiwan-based Arima Communications, and another two new models with Chi Mei Communication Systems (CMCS), with the two companies.



The companies expect to begin shipping the new products to Sony Ericsson in the second quarter of 2007.