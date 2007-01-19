Ensto increases its holding in Ukrainia

Ensto has increased its holding in its Ukrainian sales company, CJSC Ensto Ukraine, from 40% to 100%.

At the same time, Artem Kharchenko has been appointed Managing Director of CJSC Ensto Ukraine. Yevgeni Kurganov, who used to own the majority (60%) of the company's shares, will work as Ensto's dealer in Ukraine in the future.



The sales company was established in Kiev in October 2004 to focus on the sale and marketing of utility networks products. The deal will further increase Ensto's possibilities for business development in Ukraine. The aim is also to streamline the sales management. Ensto Ukraine currently employs a staff of 9 persons. Ensto's sales office in Ukraine has moved to new premises in Kiev.

