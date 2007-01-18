Trackwise receives ISO 14001<br>and ISO 9001 standards

UK based company Trackwise have upgraded their Environmental Management System to the ISO 14001-2004 standard and their Quality Management System has been revalidated to ISO9001-2000.

The independent auditor - approving the ISO14001-2004 upgrade - stated that it was 'an excellent audit'. This is independent recognition of the importance of the environment to Trackwise and to the hard work put in by the Environmental Management team, especially Mike Prosser and Conrad Bailey.

