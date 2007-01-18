Emwitech choose Flextronics for manufacturing

The alarm technical company Emwitech has signed an agreement with Flextronics to manufacture Emwitech´s wireless alarm and supervision products at Flextronics factory in Karlskrona.

"We are proud of having Emwitech as our customer. As we are working both locally and globally we can be a manufacturing partner for Emwitech both today and also when the company expands to the global market", Kenneth Nilsson, Sales and Marketing Director for Flextronics in Sweden told evertiq.



The manufacturing comprehends at the beginning Emwitechs new alarm and supervision products under the trademark Emwiro, which will be introduced on the Nordic market in the beginning of 2007. The products are based on a new type of wireless technique and integrate the functions alarm, camera supervision and control systems in only one system. The advanced technique is combined with good design and easy to use in only one product, which suits both homes and companies.



"With this agreement we will get a reliable and experienced production partner, who successfully tackles great demands of quality, service and flexibility", Johan Sedelius Hörberg, VD for Emwitech AB told evertiq.



"We are in a situation when our production will increase a great deal and we need a strong partner to manufacture our systems", he adds.