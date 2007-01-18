Huntsman invest in new facility in China

Huntsman has expanded production capacity for its printed circuit board materials by investing in new production facilities at its site in Panyu, China.

The facility in Panyu is strategically located to support customers in Asia Pacific and worldwide. The Panyu site will also free-up additional capacity at the Huntsman Advanced Materials site in Monthey, Switzerland.



Monthey is the largest production site of Huntsman Advanced Materials with an annual output of more than 100,000 tonnes of resin.



In the future, parts of the Monthey production will be dedicated to Probimer 65 solder mask systems and Probimage liquid etch resists.