Medical OEMs considering transfer to EMS

MHM has identified a number of Medical OEMs who are considering a manufacture transfer to EMS

MHM has identified a number of Medical OEMs who are considering a manufacture transfer to EMS (9 Medical OEMs currently considering this). Regions from which Medical OEMs are considering transferring to EMS are:



* Nordic - At least 3 seriously considering transfer to EMS



* Germany - Pacemaker and defibrillator manufacturer



* Netherlands - Treatment dispensing equipment provider keen to enter

discussions + others



* Other - Israel, Poland and other opportunities



In addition MHM has previously identified prospects where transfer

opportunities may still exist:



* Sweden - Looking for low-cost expertise



* Belgium - Site/Load Transfer to EMS possible



* UK - Moving to Eastern Europe within a year



* Austria - Site/Load Transfer a possibility



* The Netherlands/Germany - Possible transfer in the future



* France - Site/Load Transfer always a possibility



* UK - Open to new opportunities