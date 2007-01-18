NXP will not renew Crolles2 Alliance contract

NXP Semiconductors has announced it shall not extend its current cooperation in the Crolles2 Alliance beyond the initial term expiring at the end of 2007.

NXP has decided to pursue a different path for its future development of process technology. A separate announcement on this topic will follow. NXP will work together with the Alliance partners in 2007 to complete the current program on 45nm CMOS and effectively manage the transition.



The Crolles2 Alliance was formed in 2000 and renewed in 2002 when Freescale (then Motorola) joined the existing alliance of STMicroelectronics and NXP (then Philips Semiconductors) to create and manufacture future-generation technologies and system-on-Chip solutions more quickly and more cost-effectively. The Alliance combined three of the world's leading industry players in semiconductor research and process and library development. TSMC joined the Alliance in 2001 as an associated partner.

