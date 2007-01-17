SMT Machine Software Sales seeing growth

According to research firm Frost & Sullivan SMT machine software sales hit $312.4 million in 2006 and will grow 35% to $558.3 million in 2013.

Frost senior research analyst Lavanya Ram Mohan said " The SMT software market has been rejuvenated not only due to increase in equipment sales, but also due to increasing automation and technology of the software itself." Hi continues, “As the demands for increased integration, communication, quality and factory level optimization rise, these markets are likely to accrue significant revenues in future."



Frost & Sullivan say that complete integration and ease of communication down the SMT line have driven software market to growth.

