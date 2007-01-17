Record quarter caps a record<br>year for Sony Ericsson

Units shipped in the quarter reached 26.0 million, a 61% increase compared to the same period last year, generating significant year-on-year market share gains.

Sales for the quarter were Euro 3,782 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 64%. Income before taxes for the quarter was Euro 502 million representing a year-on-year increase of 144%. Net income for the quarter was Euro 447 million.



Sony Ericsson increased market share during the quarter due to the products such as the K800/K790 Cyber-shot™ phone and Walkman® phone line-up.



Average Selling Price (ASP) was slightly higher than expected due to more favourable than expected market conditions and continuing strong demand for Sony Ericsson's hit model handsets. Particularly strong growth in emerging markets in Latin America and Asia Pacific, as well as in Europe.



Sony Ericsson estimates the 2006 global handset market as being around 980 million units, higher than previous forecasts of over 950 million units for the year. On this basis the company believes it has outperformed the market during the quarter, gaining around 1% of market share sequentially, to achieve a global market share of approximately 9% during Q4. In Q4 2006 Sony Ericsson grew market share slightly over 2% against the same period for the previous year.