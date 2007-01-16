NXP denies jobs cut rumors in Holland

Frans van Houten, chief executive officer of NXP BV, during a telephone conference with the press today was asked about the possibility that jobs would be cut at the company's wafer fab in Nijmegen, The Netherlands.

Frans van Houten declined to comment on the possibility that jobs would be cut at the company's facility in Nijmegen



By the teleconference Van Houten was told that NXP has scheduled talks with staff at Nijmegen and that rumors were circulating that plans for job cuts would be announced.



He said that nothing had been announced and that he could not say anything about this.

