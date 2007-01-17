MED on track for full production in Europe

MicroEmissive Displays plc will start commissioning and qualification of its new production plant in the Fraunhofer IPMS in Dresden early in 2007.

The move comes following the on-time handover of the purpose built cleanroom and delivery of the tool set from ANS Korea. In addition the first new employees to be based in Dresden started work in December.



The 350 m2 purpose built cleanroom is located within the substantial facilities of the Fraunhofer IPMS campus. Construction of the cleanroom was completed on time; equipment is in place and installation is already underway. The tool set, delivered from ANS Korea in December, comprises polymer OLED based deposition and thin film encapsulation equipment for mass production.

