TTI becomes specialist channel for Harwin

Harwin Plc, the British-based manufacturer of electronic interconnect solutions, has named TTI Europe as “Specialist Stockist” for its range of Surface Mount Tape & Reel products.

Comments Geoff Breed, European Marketing Manager for TTI, the leading distributor of passive components and connectors: “Most PCB’s require these components – Test Points, Jumper Links, RFI Shield Clips, Fuse Clips – and Harwin is very flexible in its approach.”



Adds Headley Fletcher, European Distribution Manager at Harwin: “By appointing TTI as Specialist Stockist for these products, we expect to see greater market penetration. TTI will hold stocks of the whole product range, and have samples available.”



“From a product point of view, the SMT Test Point allows functional testing during and after board manufacture, Jumpers link PCB tracks where through holes are not possible and RFI Shield Clips enable quick assembly of EMC screens without the need for post reflow operations. The latest edition to the range, the Mini RFI Clip, offers a 40% space saving over standard size RFI Clips, whilst the Fuse Clip accepts blade fuses typically found in automotive and related applications. The entire product range is available packaged in tape and reel format, for placement with industry standard machines for easy introduction into manufacturing processes.