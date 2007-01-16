Anglia wins Multitech franchise<br>for embedded socket modems

As part of its continuing expansion into the embedded applications market, Anglia has won a franchise to distribute a unique range of socket modems from Multitech.

Multitech employs a universal socket into which conventional, GSM wireless or Ethernet modems can be connected without changes to surrounding hardware. A wireless LAN (802.11b) modem will also be introduced early in 2007. This approach enables the design of embedded systems that are upgraded or adapted for a variety of applications.



Tim Shaw, Anglia's divisional marketing manager, said, “Multitech products are the first modems we have ever stocked. They complement our microcontroller and FPGA products perfectly, enabling us to offer virtually everything an engineer needs to build a flexible embedded system, complete with communications."



Multitech products receive global approvals, and some are approved for use in medical equipment.